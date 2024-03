Mr. Green's in Lake Forest Park

Google street view At around 8am Thursday morning, March 21, 2024 Lake Forest Park police officers were dispatched to Mr. Green's dispensary, situated in the 15000 block of SR522, in response to a reported burglary.





A vigilant citizen phoned in upon observing a suspicious male entering the premises.





Promptly, officers arrived on scene, where they apprehended a male exiting a storage area with a pneumatic nail gun and stolen items in hand.





Subsequently, he was arrested and later booked into jail.





--LFP PD