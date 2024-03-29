Missing Everett child found dead

Kidnapped and murdered

Ariel Garcia, age 4

Photo courtesy Everett Police Washington State Patrol, at the request of the Everett Police Department, sent out an alert on Thursday that set off alarms on cell phones all the way to Oregon. Washington State Patrol, at the request of the Everett Police Department, sent out an alert on Thursday that set off alarms on cell phones all the way to Oregon.





A four year old boy, Ariel Garcia, was reported missing and endangered on Wednesday morning from an address in Everett.





A massive hunt involving police, state patrol, and FBI ensued. A vehicle thought to be involved in the disappearance was found abandoned outside of Everett.





At 6pm Thursday, Everett Police were informed that a body had been found, which was thought to be the missing child.





The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will confirm identity and cause of death.





Major Crimes detectives from the Everett Police Department are actively involved in this case and are investigating this incident as a homicide.

There is no perceived threat to the community. Because the investigation is ongoing, additional information is still being gathered and confirmed.







