Last Chance for Tickets! Third Place Commons Breakfast is Thursday
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Growing Our Community Garden fundraising breakfast is coming up this Thursday, April 4, 2024. That means this is officially your last chance to get your tickets!
This annual celebration raises vital operating funds that sustain all of Third Place Commons’ hundreds of free events each year, as well as the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.
|Auctioneer Ken Carson
Roz Bird and the Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour Committee will also be honored with the Friends of the Community Award.
All this, plus some surprises, too!
This joyful gathering of community is the perfect opportunity to connect with friends, neighbors, and local and civic leaders while supporting Third Place Commons programs and the safe, welcoming gathering space that sits at the heart of our community.
Don’t miss out on the good fun for a good cause. Get your tickets here!
And special thanks to Platinum Breakfast Sponsors, Honey Bear Bakery and the Town Center at Lake Forest Park, for their generous support that makes this event possible!
Third Place Commons is a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which has been fostering real community in real space for over twenty years through the farmers market and hundreds of free public events each year. Third Place Commons is located at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, Washington 98155. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
