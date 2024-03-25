New Ridgecrest Books adds another vibrant business to Ridgecrest Neighborhood

Ridgecrest Books has a huge selection for a small store

By Diane Hettrick

Photos by Steven H. Robinson









They have new and used books, classics and recent books

And now it has a small and neighborhood friendly bookstore, of the kind put out of business by the big box stores of a decade ago, which were in turn put out of business by Amazon.





Becky is happy to assist customers find the perfect book

is owned by Becky Merilatt and Kevin Roberts. Becky and Kevin were long-time employees of the Secret Garden Bookstore, which closed its Greenlake location. Becky attempted to purchase Secret Garden and when that was unsuccessful, she and Kevin decided to open their own store in Ridgecrest where Becky lives.

They are delighted with the warm welcome and community support they have received.



Reporter Steve Robinson said "While there I witnessed the customer service and assistance to shoppers looking for a book to read for them or their children."

Children's book nook with table and chairs

There is an inviting nook of children's books with table and chairs. They have added a shelf of puzzles, which are so popular that Becky expects to expand the section. A new section of Manga books makes the kids happy. You can even buy a t-shirt with the store logo.





Polite dogs are welcome to browse before or after getting a treat at The Barkery.









Ridgecrest Books is another vibrant business in the small but unique Ridgecrest neighborhood.The small business district in the Ridgecrest neighborhood at 5th NE and NE 165th is the closest Shoreline has to an old-fashioned downtown. Ridgecrest boasts a "coffee shop you can walk to" with a generous seating area. It has the only movie theatre in Shoreline. A friendly pub and restaurant are side by side.