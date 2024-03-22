Tickets are on sale now for Death By Design at The Phoenix Theatre in Firdale Village
Friday, March 22, 2024
Tickets are on sale NOW for Death By Design by Rob Urbinati, directed by Eric Lewis at The Phoenix Theatre in Firdale Village, 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020
The show opens April 5th and runs through April 28, 2024.
Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests arrive unexpectedly – a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer – each with a long-held secret.When one of the guests is murdered, it’s left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime. Death by Design is more than homage – it’s a new classic.
- Adults 54 & under $25
- Seniors/Students/Military $20
Sink your teeth into the mystery at The Phoenix Theatre
0 comments:
Post a Comment