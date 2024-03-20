High school girls tennis inspiring community on How to Jamboree!

Players and coaches from King's, Shorecrest, Shorewood at the first ever Jamboree

It was the first time the three teams have come together to play doubles in a fun-filled, low pressure, get to know each other tennis environment, and the first warm and sunny weekend of the spring certainly added to the festivities.



Coach Rob Mann of Shorecrest, Coach Lisa Marquart of King’s, and Coach Arnie Moreno of Shorewood were excited to start what will be a tradition to start the spring tennis season.





Coach Marquart stated, "A Jamboree is a celebration! Seeing our local student-athletes reflect grace, grit, partnership, and athleticism was inspiring as they ‘jammed’ on and off the court as partners sharing a love for tennis!"

Tennis and racquet sports, in general, are taking off in our area for people of all ages and abilities, allowing connection, competition, and sharing.





Coaches Rob Mann (SC), Stacey Pedersen (K), Lisa Marquart (K),

Arnie Moreno (SW), Gunnar Gordan (K)



The coaches and Athletic Directors of Shorewood, Shorecrest, and King's collaborated to provide local high school girl tennis players an opportunity to gather for a doubles Jamboree that connected the next generation of players and families.





"Our program is relatively new and growing! We have a turnout of over 40 girls annually (roughly 10% of our total high school population) - many new to this amazing sport - and the Jamboree helps our student-athletes, and the athletes of our other local schools, experience the sport on valuable levels. Gathering at Shorewood's beautiful facility with fellow tennis-loving players and families was a delight!

"Our team motto, 'New Day – New Ball – Love All,' was the inspiration behind the planning of the Jamboree and the goal of connecting area young people and their families to one another through this lifetime sport. After witnessing the ‘Tennis Jamboree Joy,’ I can see this Jamboree becoming a cherished annual tradition for our area girls' tennis programs!" said Coach Marquart.





Number one doubles (SW) Rylie Gettman and Emily Lin vs. (Kings) LillyAnna Pedersen and Sienna Mackey. Photo by Kristi Lin

Senior Emily Lin, Co-captain for Shorewood, said, “All my teammates really enjoyed playing relaxed matches. There were a lot of smiles and laughter while getting to know the players from Shorecrest and King’s. This definitely needs to be an annual gathering.”



There were clearly no winners or losers at this inspiring event.





All attendees – players, coaches, family members, and friends – embraced the spirit of athletics and vibrant community of Shoreline. In tennis speak: all matches start “Love all”!







March 16, 2024. Shorewood, Shorecrest, and King's High Schools unite around the lifelong sport of tennis for an inspirational Jamboree!