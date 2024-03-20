Celebrate the Roz Bird & the LFP Secret Garden Tour at the Third Place Commons Breakfast on April 4, 2024





In addition, one of the highlights of the event is the presentation of the Friends of the Community Award.





Sarah Phillips, Roz Bird, & Rodger Squirrell at the 5x5

installation in honor of the City of LFP's 50th anniversary This year, Third Place Commons has selected Roz Bird and the Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour Committee as the Friends of the Community Award honorees.



Thanks to these amazing individuals, our community is united for one beautiful day a year to visit the extraordinary hidden garden gems of our area, enjoy music and art, chat with master gardeners, and shop for inspiration to beautify every garden large and small.



This year’s committee has been hard at work since last summer recruiting gardens and planning for another wonderful event on June 15th.









Among the public art the garden tour has funded in the past is the sculpture entitled 5x5 by Rodger Squirrell, gifted to the City of Lake Forest Park in honor of the city’s 50th anniversary. The group is now working with the city for a new project.



Over the years, the membership of the committee has slowly evolved, but Roz Bird was involved from the start and has been leading the committee for many years. In addition, Roz was also a founding board member with Third Place Commons where she served on the board until 2016.



Don’t miss this very special opportunity to honor the extraordinary service these dedicated volunteers have given to our community over the years. Not to mention a tasty breakfast, terrific auction, and plenty of fun! Visit the breakfast event page to learn more or get your tickets now for the big event!

Third Place Commons is a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which has been fostering real community in real space for over twenty years through the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and hundreds of free events each year. Third Place Commons is located at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, Washington 98155. Learn more at





This joyful celebration of community always includes a great breakfast from Honey Bear Bakery, live music from the Milner Family Fiddles, a fast, furious live auction led by the hilarious Ken Carson, and of course, the good company of friends, neighbors, and local civic and business leaders.