Jobs: Sky Nursery

This tight-knit, efficient crew works across the entire nursery, doing a little something different every day:



Loading bagged soils, mulch and gravel (65lb bags) into customer vehicles

Offering carryout service for customers

Unloading trucks of trees and shrubs on the dock with the Nursery team

Hanging up flower baskets with the Greenhouse department

Getting forklift certified (if desired)

Growing your experience with large facility maintenance projects

Helping keep Sky Nursery staff and visitors safe



We’re looking for service-oriented, motivated, and adaptable types that thrive working in all types of weather. (Special priority for those available full-time (30 hrs+) and can work weekends!)



Job description and application



Benefits include: consistent scheduling, medical (including vision) and dental insurance for those working 30 hours or more after a 2-month period, and vacation pay and 401(k) matching retirement plan after 1 year of employment. All employees receive sick time, in-house continuing education, a generous Employee Assistance Program and discounts on plants and merchandise.









Roadway DepartmentHourly Wage Range: $18-24BenefitsIf you like getting your workout on the job, outside, as part of a team that's beloved for its natural camaraderie and spirit of collaboration, you might consider working with our Roadway department this spring.