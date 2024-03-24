Jobs: Sky Nursery
Hourly Wage Range: $18-24
Benefits
If you like getting your workout on the job, outside, as part of a team that's beloved for its natural camaraderie and spirit of collaboration, you might consider working with our Roadway department this spring.
This tight-knit, efficient crew works across the entire nursery, doing a little something different every day:
Loading bagged soils, mulch and gravel (65lb bags) into customer vehicles
Offering carryout service for customers
Unloading trucks of trees and shrubs on the dock with the Nursery team
Hanging up flower baskets with the Greenhouse department
Getting forklift certified (if desired)
Growing your experience with large facility maintenance projects
Helping keep Sky Nursery staff and visitors safe
We’re looking for service-oriented, motivated, and adaptable types that thrive working in all types of weather. (Special priority for those available full-time (30 hrs+) and can work weekends!)
Job description and application
Benefits include: consistent scheduling, medical (including vision) and dental insurance for those working 30 hours or more after a 2-month period, and vacation pay and 401(k) matching retirement plan after 1 year of employment. All employees receive sick time, in-house continuing education, a generous Employee Assistance Program and discounts on plants and merchandise.
