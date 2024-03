NOTICE OF MEETING TIME RESCHEDULED

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has rescheduled the time for the April 18, 2024 Board meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate the Department’s promotional pinning ceremony.Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantMarch 25, 2024