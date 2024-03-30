Everett Police make arrest in death of missing 4-year-old child

EVERETT, WA – On Friday, March 29, 2024, the Everett Police Department made an arrest in the death of local, missing 4-year-old, Ariel Garcia.





Members of the department’s Violent Crime Unit arrested Janet Garcia, Ariel’s mother, in Vancouver, Wash. for Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Second Degree and Assault of a Child in the First Degree, with the assistance of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).





Janet was a person of interest and her whereabouts were known early on in the investigation. She will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail.



Janet was placed in custody by CCSO for making false and misleading statements within a few hours of Ariel being reported missing on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Her vehicle was impounded by CCSO the same day.



At approximately, 5:55pm on Thursday, March 28, 2024, Everett Police were notified that a body had been located along I-5 in Pierce County. EPD Detectives responded to the location and were able to confirm the deceased is Ariel Garcia. The family has been notified. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner now has custody and will determine the cause and manner of death.





