ShoreLake Arts summer Youth Art Camps

ShoreLake Arts' Youth Art Camps for elementary students and ArtLABs for middle and high school students are taught by professional artists and experienced arts educators.





ShoreLake Arts offers young artists unparalleled access to explore art with top Teaching Artists from our region’s diverse creative community in a fun and relaxed environment—perfect for summer!





Class sizes are limited to ensure that participants of all experience levels have a positive and enriching experience. We reserve seats in every summer session we run for students who will be offered financial assistance. Learn more about our Summer 2024 Financial Aid Program.

​

Our weekly summer program sessions start on July 8, 2024.

​