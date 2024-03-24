Sgt. Charlie Akers retires from Shoreline Police but will stay connected

After 27 years of exceptional service to the public, we bid farewell to Sgt. Charlie Akers who served primarily in Shoreline.





He held various roles, including patrol officer and store front officer, before becoming a Field Training Officer and School Resource Officer at Highland Terrace Elementary, Einstein Middle School and later Briarcrest Elementary.





One of Sgt. Akers' notable achievements was his significant milestone of joining the Marine Rescue & Dive Unit. On July 1, 2015, Sgt. Akers was promoted to Sergeant.



Sgt. Akers is known for his empathy, professionalism, and integrity. He has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to public service and has earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues.





We will miss Sgt. Akers dearly, but we are happy to know that he will continue his service by contributing to Shoreline’s Parking Enforcement program and will serve as a reserve deputy in Shoreline and with the Marine Unit.





Our deepest gratitude to Sgt. Charlie Akers – we wish him a fulfilling and happy retirement.





--Shoreline Police



