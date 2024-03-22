Jobs: WSDOT IT Application Development – Senior Specialist









Job description and application





Utilizing expertise in software, hardware, and troubleshooting, the incumbent will oversee the computer systems within the TMS and manage software distribution agency-wide while providing user technical support. By facilitating consistent agency-wide solutions to traffic management challenges, this position contributes to fostering a respectful and inclusive work environment aligned with WSDOT's values.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$96,364 – $129,641 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a skilled individual for the position of IT Application Development – Senior Specialist. This role plays a vital part in advancing WSDOT's mission by collaborating with software development and traffic management teams to develop, enhance, support, and maintain the Traffic Management System (TMS).