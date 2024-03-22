Jobs: WSDOT IT Application Development – Senior Specialist

Friday, March 22, 2024

WSDOT
IT Application Development – Senior Specialist
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$96,364 – $129,641 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a skilled individual for the position of IT Application Development – Senior Specialist. This role plays a vital part in advancing WSDOT's mission by collaborating with software development and traffic management teams to develop, enhance, support, and maintain the Traffic Management System (TMS). 

Utilizing expertise in software, hardware, and troubleshooting, the incumbent will oversee the computer systems within the TMS and manage software distribution agency-wide while providing user technical support. By facilitating consistent agency-wide solutions to traffic management challenges, this position contributes to fostering a respectful and inclusive work environment aligned with WSDOT's values.

