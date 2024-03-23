Register today to explore careers for women in firefighting

Saturday, March 23, 2024


King County Women:

Come join King County EMS and host agency Shoreline Fire, along with over 12 other King County agencies, as we immerse you in a weekend of hands on Fire and EMS activities and provide you an opportunity to explore a career in the Fire or EMS service. 

This opportunity includes interactive activities, discussion panels, viewing live demos, and networking with EMTs, Firefighters, and Paramedics in our region. Must be 18+ to apply, King County residency preferred.

Workshop: April 20 and 21, 8am-5pm both days
Host: Shoreline Fire
Online Application: https://bit.ly/SHORELINEFWIEF
Applications due March 24, 2024
Send questions to: futurewomenems@kingcounty.gov


