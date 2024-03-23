Register today to explore careers for women in firefighting
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Come join King County EMS and host agency Shoreline Fire, along with over 12 other King County agencies, as we immerse you in a weekend of hands on Fire and EMS activities and provide you an opportunity to explore a career in the Fire or EMS service.
This opportunity includes interactive activities, discussion panels, viewing live demos, and networking with EMTs, Firefighters, and Paramedics in our region. Must be 18+ to apply, King County residency preferred.
Workshop: April 20 and 21, 8am-5pm both days
Host: Shoreline Fire
Online Application: https://bit.ly/SHORELINEFWIEF
Applications due March 24, 2024
Send questions to: futurewomenems@kingcounty.gov
