Ridgecrest Elementary School to celebrate its 75th Anniversary in April





In the late 1940s as World War II was ending, school leaders in the north end foresaw that returning soldiers would be buying homes north of Seattle and starting families. Superintendents from six small school districts met and agreed to consolidate their districts into one - the Shoreline School District.





The first school that they built was Ridgecrest. A newspaper article quoted in Jack Rogers' book "Shore to Shore and Line to Line: A History of the Shoreline School District" said that the original school building was "recognized throughout the state as being one of the finest school building ever constructed in Washington."





The school was dedicated in 1949.





--Diane Hettrick







