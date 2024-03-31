MyNorthwest: Ex-US Rep. McDermott says he found what fought for when he went abroad

McDermott when he was in Congress. MyNorthwest Magazine has an article about retired U.S. Congressman Jim McDermott. MyNorthwest Magazine has an article about retired U.S. Congressman Jim McDermott.





McDermott was a powerful member of congress for 30 years, representing the congressional district that included Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Vashon Island, and Seattle.





He now lives in France.





Former Washington Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim McDermott spent decades working in public service, first in Olympia and then in Washington, D.C., fighting for causes and policies he believes in.

In recent years, he has been able to live the policies he fought for. He just had to move to Europe to do so.











