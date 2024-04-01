Shoreline Firefighters held their annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday to the delight of families and young children

Monday, April 1, 2024

 
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Shoreline Firefighters Association held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park on Saturday, March 30, 2024.


It was open to all local children, age 1 -10. It was a bring your own basket and the eggs are on us event.


Area and times were sorted by age and supervised by firefighters to make sure all went smoothly.


It was definitely a high-energy event.


It may have been a bit overwhelming at first, as these littles worked to absorb and sort all the goings-on.


Children were encouraged to come in costume and many did.


The absolute joy at being able to sit behind the wheel of a giant fire engine!


The fire cadets were part of the work crew, hauling in supplies, and probably helping to distribute eggs on the hillside.

--Diane Hettrick




Posted by DKH at 12:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  