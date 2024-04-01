Shoreline Firefighters held their annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday to the delight of families and young children

It was open to all local children, age 1 -10. It was a bring your own basket and the eggs are on us event.

Shoreline Firefighters Association held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Area and times were sorted by age and supervised by firefighters to make sure all went smoothly.

It was definitely a high-energy event.

It may have been a bit overwhelming at first, as these littles worked to absorb and sort all the goings-on.





Children were encouraged to come in costume and many did.









The absolute joy at being able to sit behind the wheel of a giant fire engine!