Shoreline Firefighters held their annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday to the delight of families and young children
Monday, April 1, 2024
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Shoreline Firefighters Association held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
It was open to all local children, age 1 -10. It was a bring your own basket and the eggs are on us event.
It may have been a bit overwhelming at first, as these littles worked to absorb and sort all the goings-on.
Children were encouraged to come in costume and many did.
The absolute joy at being able to sit behind the wheel of a giant fire engine!
The fire cadets were part of the work crew, hauling in supplies, and probably helping to distribute eggs on the hillside.
--Diane Hettrick
