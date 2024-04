Storytime at the Shoreline Historical Museum

Join the Shoreline Historical Museum for our second Storytime at the museum in the series on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10 am - 11 am.









The theme is 'A Tree-mendous Storytime featuring Douglas Fir!

We welcome children aged 1 to 8 years old, accompanied by their adults. Please note that there is limited capacity.





Join us as we explore our history and environment through stories, music, movement, and creating art!