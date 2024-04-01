Plant Sale at UW Center for Urban Horticulture

Monday, April 1, 2024

Photo courtesy HPSW

Hardy Plant Society of Washington (HPSW) Spring Plant Sale on April 21, 2024 from 10am - 2pm at UW Center for Urban Horticulture, NHS Hall 3501 NE 41st Street, Seattle, 98195

Many Hardy perennials & ground covers for shade & sun. Many plants from our members gardens that are unique at great prices!

Seeds will also be available!

Come early for best selection. Please bring a box to take your treasures home.

More information and list of plants for sale will be posted soon on: www.hardyplantsocietywa.org or info@hardyplantsocietywa.org

We accept Cash, Credit Cards,& Checks.


