Plant Sale at UW Center for Urban Horticulture
Monday, April 1, 2024
|Photo courtesy HPSW
Hardy Plant Society of Washington (HPSW) Spring Plant Sale on April 21, 2024 from 10am - 2pm at UW Center for Urban Horticulture, NHS Hall 3501 NE 41st Street, Seattle, 98195
Many Hardy perennials & ground covers for shade & sun. Many plants from our members gardens that are unique at great prices!
Seeds will also be available!
Come early for best selection. Please bring a box to take your treasures home.
More information and list of plants for sale will be posted soon on: www.hardyplantsocietywa.org or info@hardyplantsocietywa.org
We accept Cash, Credit Cards,& Checks.
0 comments:
Post a Comment