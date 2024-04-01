Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to host networking luncheon April 10, 2024 open to the public
Monday, April 1, 2024
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce its upcoming Quarterly Networking Luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N.
This event promises an unparalleled opportunity for local professionals to engage in dynamic networking, collaboration, and professional development.
The Quarterly Networking Luncheon serves as cornerstone event for the Shoreline business community, bringing together esteemed members and guests from a wide array of industries. Attendees can anticipate an enriching experience filled with idea exchange, partnership exploration, and the discovery of new avenues for growth.
The event is open to the public, welcoming both Chamber members and non-members alike. However, due to limited seating, interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly to secure their attendance. Registration can be found here.
To ensure participation, RSVPs and payments for the Quarterly Networking Luncheon must be submitted no later than Friday, April 5th.
Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to network with Shoreline's finest professionals and businesses. Register today to reserve your seat at the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce April Networking Luncheon.
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1976, is a dynamic and inclusive business organization dedicated to fostering economic growth and community prosperity in Shoreline, WA. With a commitment to collaboration and advocacy, the Chamber serves as a catalyst for business success and community development.
