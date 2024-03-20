Shoreline City Councilmembers help shape policy on regional, state, and federal levels

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Back row (l-r): Councilmembers John Ramsdell, Betsy Robertson, Annette Ademasu, Eben Pobee, Keith Scully; Front row (l-r): Mayor Chris Roberts, Deputy Mayor Laura Mork.

In addition to their duties of setting City policy, laws, and regulations; establishing the City’s budget; and approving contracts for services, Shoreline City Councilmembers also represent Shoreline residents on many different local and national committees. These committees play critical roles in establishing regional, state, and federal policies.

Below is a list of the many different committees Shoreline Councilmembers have been appointed to for 2024.

Association of Washington Cities
  • Legislative Priorities Committee - Chris Roberts
  • Federal Legislative Committee (Chair) - Chris Roberts
  • Education Training Advisory Committee - Eben Pobee
  • Shoreline Hearings Board - Keith Scully
  • Sentencing Guidelines Commission - Keith Scully
King County-Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C) - Laura Mork

King County Flood Control District Advisory Committee - Annette Ademasu

Lake Ballinger Forum - Keith Scully / Laura Mork - alt

National League of Cities
  • Board of Directors - Chris Roberts
  • Local Indigenous Leaders - Chris Roberts
  • Racial, Equity and Leadership Council (REAL) - Chris Roberts
  • Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Committee - Laura Mork
North King County Coalition on Homelessness - Betsy Robertson

Puget Sound Regional Council
  • Executive Board - Chris Roberts
  • Operations Committee - Chris Roberts
Regional Crisis Response (RCR) Agency
  • John Ramsdell
  • Betsy Robertson – alt
Regional Water Quality Committee (RWQC) - Laura Mork

SeaShore Transportation Forum - Eben Pobee / John Ramsdell

Sound Cities Association
  • Board - Chris Roberts
  • Equity Cabinet - Chris Roberts
  • Joint Recommendations Committee (JRC) - John Ramsdell alt.
  • Public Issues Committee - Chris Roberts (Chair) / Keith Scully alt.
  • Regional Transit Committee - Betsy Robertson
  • Solid Waste Advisory Committee - Laura Mork
WRIA 8 - Annette Ademasu / Laura Mork - alt


