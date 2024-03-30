Crashes rise while trees come down as construction starts on 145th
Saturday, March 30, 2024
By Oliver Moffat
On Sunday, January 7, 2024 Shoreline resident and college student Khondakar Hossain was riding his scooter eastbound along 145th street when he was hit by a vehicle near the Sunnyside intersection.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and has not been caught by police. Hossain is recovering from his injuries.
|Data from the WSDOT crash data portal shows annual fatal and serious injury crashes in Shoreline
So far in 2024, Shoreline Area News has reported on three crashes along 145th street: a collision involving a pedestrian, a multi-vehicle crash and the hit-and-run involving Hossain.
As reported on KUOW and The Seattle Times, 2023 was the deadliest year for traffic fatalities in Washington State since 1990.
|A map from the WSDOT collision data portal shows the locations of ten years of crashes along 145th and nearby roads
According to data collected from WSDOT, for the five years before 2019, the city had 54 fatal and serious injury crashes. But that rate jumped starting in 2019. For the five years before 2024, there were 96 serious injury and deadly crashes in Shoreline - a 78% increase.
|Activists gather along 145th street on Sunday to protest the removal of trees to build a multi-use path for pedestrians accessing the nearby light rail station. Photo by Oliver Moffat
With construction equipment parked nearby, the activists gathered to call attention to the loss of 317 trees that will be removed to make way for improvements the city says will make 145th street safer.
Kathleen Russel from Save Shoreline Trees acknowledge the group may be too late to stop tree removals of the first phase of construction, but she said, the group will be seeking to “put a pause on the next segments” to try and save additional trees. She said the group does not oppose sidewalks but would like the city to build around the trees.
The city acknowledges that the project will have significant tree impacts. But says, “We are balancing these impacts with our need to address the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Shoreline – transportation. This project helps further our goal of creating dense, walkable communities around transit.”The city plans to replace the removed trees with 864 new trees.
|An overgrown laurel hedge and a utility pole blocks the sidewalk of 145th street. Photo by Oliver Moffat
With the light-rail station opening at 145th street this year, the city expects increased pedestrian and cyclist traffic. To make the roadway safer for all users, the 145th project will add a wider sidewalk and roundabouts.
According to multiple sources including the city, WSDOT, AARP, and the Federal Highway Administration, roundabouts reduce traffic jams, are better for the environment, cost less over the long run and are safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.
|A map from the city’s website shows the roundabouts coming to I-5 and 145th
Construction of phase one between I-5 to Corliss begins on April 1; information on the road closure is available on the city’s website.
The city of Shoreline will be hosting a public presentation on the 145th Corridor Project on Wednesday April 3 from 7pm to 8:30pm.
The 145th project team will discuss the construction schedule, roundabouts, and benefits of the project. Residents can attend in person at city hall or join online. The presentation is part of Shoreline’s monthly CityLearn program which gives residents an opportunity to learn about, ask questions and discuss important local topics with city staff and council members.
On Monday April 15, the city council will hold a public hearing and discuss Shoreline’s Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP). The city updates the TIP each year serves as a six-year roadmap for transportation projects in the city.
