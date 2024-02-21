Pedestrian hit at 145th and Aurora Tuesday evening February 20, 2024

Scene where pedestrian was hit

Photo by Bruce Miller

Just after 9pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Aurora and 145th. Just after 9pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Aurora and 145th.





Five police and fire departments responded.

Photo by Bruce Miller

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.



He was west bound on 145th, when, according to the driver, the male pedestrian was "jaywalking" (or maybe crossing against the light).





Photo by Bruce Miller

These agencies responded: Shoreline Police, Shoreline Fire, WSP, Seattle Police, and Seattle Fire. These agencies responded: Shoreline Police, Shoreline Fire, WSP, Seattle Police, and Seattle Fire.





Driver stayed at the scene, victim transported to hospital.

Photo by Bruce Miller

The victim was transported by Seattle Medic Unit with what were thought to be serious but non-fatal injuries. The victim was transported by Seattle Medic Unit with what were thought to be serious but non-fatal injuries.



--Diane Hettrick







