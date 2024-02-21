Pedestrian hit at 145th and Aurora Tuesday evening February 20, 2024

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Scene where pedestrian was hit 
Photo by Bruce Miller

Just after 9pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Aurora and 145th.

Five police and fire departments responded.
Photo by Bruce Miller

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

He was west bound on 145th, when, according to the driver, the male pedestrian was "jaywalking" (or maybe crossing against the light).

Photo by Bruce Miller

These agencies responded: Shoreline Police, Shoreline Fire, WSP, Seattle Police, and Seattle Fire.

Driver stayed at the scene, victim transported to hospital.
Photo by Bruce Miller

The victim was transported by Seattle Medic Unit with what were thought to be serious but non-fatal injuries.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 3:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  