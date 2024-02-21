Pedestrian hit at 145th and Aurora Tuesday evening February 20, 2024
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Just after 9pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Aurora and 145th.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
He was west bound on 145th, when, according to the driver, the male pedestrian was "jaywalking" (or maybe crossing against the light).
These agencies responded: Shoreline Police, Shoreline Fire, WSP, Seattle Police, and Seattle Fire.
The victim was transported by Seattle Medic Unit with what were thought to be serious but non-fatal injuries.
--Diane Hettrick
