King County Prosecutor files multiple charges against drug runners

K9 Officer Quinn poses with drugs seized in an August 2023 arrest

Photo courtesy KCSO

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) recently shared information about their investigation that seized nearly $1.5 million worth of drugs, including 37 pounds of fentanyl. The Burien and Shoreline police departments were credited with the arrests, including K9 Quinn













In this instance alone he had over 37 pounds of deadly Fentanyl, 3 pounds of Methamphetamine and approximately 1.6 pounds of Heroin.





He had approximately $10,000 in cash in his truck — which is what he said he was paid on these drug runs. [a second defendant] took delivery of this large amount of drugs to sell to the people of Western Washington.





They have no prior, known criminal history, but are clearly major actors in the drug trade which has an enormous impact on public health.









These defendants were involved in a major drug trafficking enterprise. [one defendant] admitted to transporting hundreds of pounds of drugs in his semi-truck, as he made regular trips from southern California to Washington State.