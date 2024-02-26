First Aid, CPR, and AED skills certification training at Shoreline Community College this spring

Monday, February 26, 2024

Photo by Martin Splitt on unsplash.com
Get your 2 year First Aid, CPR, and AED skills certification card at Shoreline CC on campus this spring.

This course is a partnership with Shoreline CC, WestCoast CPR Training and the Health and Safety Institute. 

You will gain knowledge and skill proficiency in First Aid, CPR, and AED skills to help adult, child, and infant patients in emergency situations. 

First, complete a comprehensive 4 hour online training course at home and then participate in a fun hands-on practice class on campus. 

Upon successfully completing this course, participants will receive a certification card valid for 2 years. For 16+.

Fee: $109.00
Dates: March 20th (W) in person, prep course online can start any time after you sign up!
Times: 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Register here


