Chamber of Commerce meets Tuesday morning at Cafe Dolce February 27, 2024
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce for their Good Morning Shoreline series!
Be there for structured networking and purchase some coffee and pastries at Cafe Dolce, 17547 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
February Good Morning Shoreline
When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 7:30 AM PST
Parking tips: There is street parking available on 15th, as well as a free parking lot behind Cafe Dolce (accessible from the north end of the building). Do not park in the lot just south of Cafe Dolce.
Consider making a suggested donation of $5 at the event to support the Chamber.
Agenda:
- 7:30-8:10 AM Announcements and Networking, be prepared to speak for about a minute about your business and how we can help.
- 8:10-8:30 AM Featured Member Presentation. This month's featured member is Ann Marie Genco from Cultural Care Au Pair!
