House fire in Shoreline Thursday evening renders home uninhabitable

Photo by Wayne Pridemore Thursday night, February 22, 2024 at approximately 6:30pm Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a structure fire in the 19000 block of 12th Ave NE in Shoreline.





The Shoreline CRT (Customer Response Team) was called to determine the stability of the structure, which is currently uninhabitable.



The Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents with temporary housing.



*Please check your smoke alarms once a month. Replace your batteries at the time change if they are 9 volt. Replace the whole unit it if it’s over 10 years old! Smoke alarms save lives!



Upon arrival, crews discovered that fire had extended to the top floor and the attic.The cause is unknown but the fire was reported to have started on the back deck.