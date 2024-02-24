House fire in Shoreline Thursday evening renders home uninhabitable
Saturday, February 24, 2024
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Upon arrival, crews discovered that fire had extended to the top floor and the attic.
The cause is unknown but the fire was reported to have started on the back deck.
No injuries were reported.
Seattle Fire Department, Bothell Fire Department, South County Fire and Kirkland Fire assisted.
The Shoreline CRT (Customer Response Team) was called to determine the stability of the structure, which is currently uninhabitable.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents with temporary housing.
*Please check your smoke alarms once a month. Replace your batteries at the time change if they are 9 volt. Replace the whole unit it if it’s over 10 years old! Smoke alarms save lives!
