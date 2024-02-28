Shoreline Police assist Woodinville PD in arrest of burglary suspect who destroyed wine at Woodinville winery

Photo courtesy Sparkman Cellars

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, Woodinville Police arrested a suspect in a burglary that occurred on November 22, 2023, at Sparkman Cellars Winery in Woodinville





The suspect is a male in his 60s who resides in Seattle and is a past employee of Sparkman Cellars.





Charges of Investigation of Burglary 2nd Degree were forwarded to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and a search warrant for his residence.





At about 11:00am on February 21st, Woodinville Police Detectives along with Shoreline Police Detectives arrested the suspect at his residence. The suspect was processed at King County Jail and released.

On November 22, 2023, the suspect entered the closed and locked Sparkman Cellars Winery and opened valves on large containers of Sauvignon Blanc, which spilled and ruined the wine.





The amount of product lost equaled roughly 24,000 bottles of wine worth an estimated $600,000.00 in value. Woodinville Police led this investigation with significant support from another KCSO contract partner, the Shoreline Police Department.





Woodinville Police Department Chief Myers stated:

“Woodinville is wine country; I’m glad that Woodinville PD was able to help Sparkman Cellars after this incredible loss. Our investigators took this seriously and turned over every bit of evidence possible in order to identify and apprehend this person.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office is immensely proud of the work by Shoreline Police and Woodinville Police in the case.