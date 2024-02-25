Second power outage took out most of Echo Lake neighborhood for an hour
Sunday, February 25, 2024
About an hour after I published the first outage notice, my power went out, along with my entire Shoreline neighborhood. The large section that looks like it still had power is Ballinger Commons.
There's another group of outages, right by the power substation.
4390 customers were out, including the original group of 68 who are dealing with a tree issue. Those always take longer, especially if the lines took down a utility pole.
|Line issue on NE 195th
Photo by Louisa Reilly
The estimated restoration time was 10pm, but happily the power was out only about an hour.
They never bother to list the cause after the original notice, but the branches at the back of Holyrood certainly didn't help.
--Diane Hettrick
