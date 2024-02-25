Second power outage took out most of Echo Lake neighborhood for an hour

2nd power outage takes out Echo Lake neighborhood



About an hour after I published the first outage notice, my power went out, along with my entire Shoreline neighborhood. The large section that looks like it still had power is Ballinger Commons.





There's another group of outages, right by the power substation.





4390 customers were out, including the original group of 68 who are dealing with a tree issue. Those always take longer, especially if the lines took down a utility pole.





Line issue on NE 195th

Photo by Louisa Reilly

The estimated restoration time was 10pm, but happily the power was out only about an hour.





They never bother to list the cause after the original notice, but the branches at the back of Holyrood certainly didn't help.





Fallen branches by Holyrood

Photo by Louisa Reilly

Louisa Reilly was walking her dog when she came across the caution tape on the street behind Holyrood and saw the branches on the ground. She said that by the time she came back around the branches were gone and the City Light truck was driving away.





--Diane Hettrick







