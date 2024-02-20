Snowdrop Stroll at Dunn Gardens February 24, 2024

Snowdrop Stroll, February 24, 2024 from Noon - 3pm at Dunn Gardens 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98177

Cost: 
  • Members $5
  • Not-Yet-Members $10

When most of Seattle is celebrating the 50 shades of Seattle gray, Dunn Gardens is alive with color. 

Come walk the paths and discover the beauty of vibrant blooms hidden amongst a winter backdrop.

There will be live music by Third Harbour, our knowledgeable docents available to answer questions, beverages, a fire, and light snacks. Snowdrops and other plants will be for sale.

To ensure that everyone can enjoy themselves at the stroll, we will be conducting timed entries.


