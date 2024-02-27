WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory in effect Wednesday 4am to 7pm; Cold weather recap

Fir cone armageddon. Photo by Gordon Snyder Sunday windstorm repeats on Wednesday. As of this writing, winds are already increasing in the region gusting up to 30mph. Temperatures are warming, and soon rain will be on the increase. Up to one inch of rain is possible through Wednesday with this incoming storm. Sunday windstorm repeats on Wednesday. As of this writing, winds are already increasing in the region gusting up to 30mph. Temperatures are warming, and soon rain will be on the increase. Up to one inch of rain is possible through Wednesday with this incoming storm.





The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a wind advisory for Wednesday from 4am to 7pm PST. From the National Weather Service:

What: South winds 25 to 35mph with gusts up to 45mph expected.

South winds 25 to 35mph with gusts up to 45mph expected. Where: Tacoma area, Hood Canal area, Seattle and vicinity and Bremerton and vicinity.

Tacoma area, Hood Canal area, Seattle and vicinity and Bremerton and vicinity. When: From 4am to 7pm PST Wednesday.

From 4am to 7pm PST Wednesday. Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Precautionary/Preparedness actions: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. The wind advisory for the Everett area including Edmonds forecasts wind gusts up to 50mph. I can't rule that out for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, so I anticipate winds just as strong or slightly stronger than last Sunday's windstorm.

Our warmup with rain Wednesday will be short-lived. Behind this storm is another cold front that will bring snow levels down to the 500 foot or sea-level range again. Thursday night through the end of the weekend we'll be flirting with freezing temperatures overnight, and spotty precipitation in the form of rain or snow. If things are timed and located just right, we could get 1-3 inches of snow accumulation, which could be Shoreline's first significant snow event of the winter.





Monday evening and Tuesday morning, as expected, a narrow convergence zone band did develop over Snohomish County, from Whidbey Island spreading mostly east, southeast through Everett, Snohomish and up the State Route 2 corridor towards Stevens Pass.





Shoreline and Lake Forest Park received very limited flurries from the southern edge of this convergence zone to the tune of about one snowflake per square inch of accumulation. The south half of Everett saw accumulations this morning on just either side of 5 inches.





At this point it has snowed and accumulated significantly south of Shoreline/LFP, north of Shoreline/LFP, and east of Shoreline/LFP this winter. Odds are in favor of the next chances of lowland snow getting Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. I'll post an update on the forecast tomorrow evening to see if we have better forecasts for where the snow will hit.





