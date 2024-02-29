Kayaker safe after being pulled from the water in Lake Ballinger

South county firefighters rescue kayaker at Lake Ballinger. Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County Fire reports that a kayaker is safe after firefighters pulled him from the water in Lake Ballinger Wednesday evening, February 28, 2024.

Someone called 911 shortly after 5:30pm and reported seeing two kayakers, with one of them in the water struggling to get back in his kayak. Within minutes, firefighters launched Boat 19 - South County Fire’s inflatable boat based at Lake Ballinger.



Firefighters quickly brought the distressed kayaker to shore, helped him warm up in an ambulance and he was able to go home. The other kayaker was uninjured and able to paddle back to shore.



Lake Ballinger is directly north of central Shoreline, in Snohomish county.








