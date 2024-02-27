AAUW offers college scholarships to King county high school graduates

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The Seattle branch of the American Association of University Women offers scholarships of $3,000 - $15,000 for undergraduate students who are enrolled in Washington public colleges. 

Eligible applicants must have graduated from a King County high school and have already earned 90 college credits at a 4-year public college or been accepted/enrolled in a B.A.S. degree program at selected colleges. 

Application deadline is April 15

More information here

AAUW is a national program whose mission is to advance equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Branch members engage in local and federal advocacy for social and economic justice.


Posted by DKH at 2:58 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  