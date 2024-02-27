AAUW offers college scholarships to King county high school graduates
Eligible applicants must have graduated from a King County high school and have already earned 90 college credits at a 4-year public college or been accepted/enrolled in a B.A.S. degree program at selected colleges.
Application deadline is April 15.
More information here
AAUW is a national program whose mission is to advance equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Branch members engage in local and federal advocacy for social and economic justice.
