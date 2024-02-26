Travels with Charlie: Fir cone armageddon and Wind on the water

Monday, February 26, 2024

Fir cone armageddon. Photo by Gordon Snyder

Wind gusts in our faces.

What a blustery day we just had! After gales slowed to breezy, we headed towards Log Boom Park to check out the stormy lake.

On the way, the you can see parts of road covered with fir cones blown from the trees. Good reason to stay outa the trees in a windstorm.

A wind-blown Lake Washington
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Lake Washington was still windy as the storms blew overhead. At the time, Charlie and I were the only crazies headed to the end of the pier. Wind gusts in our faces. No Rain either. What a Joy.

And… No worries about getting Bonked by anything as we walked the pier.

Cheers
Gordon Snyder


