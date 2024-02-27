Third Place Commons is Growing Our Community Garden & you’re invited

Spring is nearly sprung, which means you’re officially invited to the Third Place Commons “ Growing Our Community Garden ” Annual Fundraising Breakfast on Thursday, April 4, 2024.





Don’t miss your chance to connect with friends old and new while supporting this vital Commons Community!



Third Place Commons is a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which has been fostering real community in real space for over twenty years through the farmers market and hundreds of free public events each year.











Third Place Commons is located at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, Washington 98155. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org