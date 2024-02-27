Third Place Commons is Growing Our Community Garden & you’re invited

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Spring is nearly sprung, which means you’re officially invited to the Third Place Commons “Growing Our Community Garden” Annual Fundraising Breakfast on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

As always, doors will open at 7am for a morning of great food, fellowship, and fun. ​Read more and get your tickets here.

This annual celebration is a fundraiser for Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and provides vital operating support for the market and hundreds of other free events each year. 

Don’t miss your chance to connect with friends old and new while supporting this vital Commons Community!

Third Place Commons is a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which has been fostering real community in real space for over twenty years through the farmers market and hundreds of free public events each year. 

Third Place Commons is located at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, Washington 98155. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.


