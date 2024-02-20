Lakefront Park Project Community Workshop #2 - Virtual or at LFP City Hall Wednesday February 21, 2024
Lakefront Park Project Community Workshop #2 - Wednesday, February 21, 5:30pm - 7:30pm at City Hall or virtually through a survey format!
The second Community Workshop for the Lakefront Improvements Project is available in both in-person and virtual formats.
In this workshop, you will preview alternate park design concepts and select your favorites. Concepts were developed from community and other input received in the earlier project stages.
The in-person meeting will take place Wednesday, February 21, 5:30pm - 7:30pm at City Hall. The meeting content is also offered in a digital online survey format. You can access the survey on the project website at lfplakefrontpark.com or using this link
Please complete the survey as soon as possible! The survey will close at midnight on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
