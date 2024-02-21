Travels with Charlie: Alien landing in Horizon View Park

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Photo by Gordon Snyder

During today's cloudy, stormy weather, Charlie and I were wandering around Horizon View enjoying being outside.
 
We arrived back at the Horizon View Park entrance and I spotted this bright break in the clouds. I grabbed a photo of the unique hole in the sky.

The best part… My camera caught what might be a Cloud Alien in the playground. I’m sure it came from that hole in the clouds. Wink, wink.

There were no kids around at the time to verify this event.

--Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 4:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  