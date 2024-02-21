Travels with Charlie: Alien landing in Horizon View Park
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
|Photo by Gordon Snyder
During today's cloudy, stormy weather, Charlie and I were wandering around Horizon View enjoying being outside.
We arrived back at the Horizon View Park entrance and I spotted this bright break in the clouds. I grabbed a photo of the unique hole in the sky.
The best part… My camera caught what might be a Cloud Alien in the playground. I’m sure it came from that hole in the clouds. Wink, wink.
There were no kids around at the time to verify this event.
--Gordon Snyder
