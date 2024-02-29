Washington State Alpha Delta Kappa's Alpha Delta Chapter 2024 scholarship for future teachers

ALPHA DELTA KAPPA is an international fraternal fellowship of women educators established to promote excellence in education, support worthy community programs relating to education and families, and encourage world understanding.





Applicants should be seniors in the Shoreline District or Edmonds-Woodway High School who, at this time, plan to pursue a career in education. Applicants must demonstrate good character, achievement in academics, and participation in community service.



The following items must be emailed to alphadeltaadk@gmail.com by Friday, March 22, 2024. Feel free to submit early. You will receive confirmation that we received it. You are responsible for emailing the following to alphadeltaadk@gmail.com as PDF documents.

High School Transcript - Ask your high school to email a copy of your high school transcript to alphadeltaadk@gmail.com

Applicant information

Your Name



Address



Phone (may we text you?) Email



Parent(s) Name(s)



Your High School List of activities, honors/achievements, and service to the community Essay - One page, double spaced essay of 200-300 words or less explaining why you would like to be a teacher and how your academic experiences, activities, and service to the community have contributed to your decision and preparation. An Interview with members of the Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will be arranged if you are a finalist.





An Interview with members of the Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will be arranged if you are a finalist.

The members of the Alpha Delta Chapter, organized in Shoreline in 1963, fund this $1,000 scholarship.