Washington State Alpha Delta Kappa's Alpha Delta Chapter 2024 scholarship for future teachers
Thursday, February 29, 2024
The members of the Alpha Delta Chapter, organized in Shoreline in 1963, fund this $1,000 scholarship.
Applicants should be seniors in the Shoreline District or Edmonds-Woodway High School who, at this time, plan to pursue a career in education. Applicants must demonstrate good character, achievement in academics, and participation in community service.
APPLICATION CHECKLIST
The following items must be emailed to alphadeltaadk@gmail.com by Friday, March 22, 2024.
Feel free to submit early. You will receive confirmation that we received it.
- High School Transcript - Ask your high school to email a copy of your high school transcript to alphadeltaadk@gmail.com
- Applicant information
- Your Name
- Address
- Phone (may we text you?) Email
- Parent(s) Name(s)
- Your High School
- List of activities, honors/achievements, and service to the community
- Essay - One page, double spaced essay of 200-300 words or less explaining why you would like to be a teacher and how your academic experiences, activities, and service to the community have contributed to your decision and preparation.
