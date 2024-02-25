Five bills written by Rep. Davina Duerr pass the House and head to the Senate

Rep. Davina Duerr, 1st LD From Rep. Davina Duerr - 1st LD From Rep. Davina Duerr - 1st LD





Rep. Duerr represents the the 1st Legislative District, which includes Bothell, Brier, Kirkland, Mountlake Terrace, Alderwood Manor, Cathcart, Clearview, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Maltby.









Five of the bills I wrote passed the House and are now being considered in the Senate.All five have hearings scheduled, which is a great sign. Any bill that doesn’t get a hearing definitely won’t pass the committee.—This legislation makes it easier and cheaper to build multi-family homes, up to six-plexes. We desperately need to build more affordable housing, and this is one change that could make a real difference for families.—Buildings are actually the second-leading cause of greenhouse gases after transportation. This bill collects data on embodied carbon with building materials used in our state, which is the first step toward a solution.—When you buy a new car, there’s a sticker on the window with the price, features, and miles per gallon. Why not have the same kind of label for on homes for sale? It’s probably the biggest purchase of your life, and the yearly utility costs are good to know. This legislation allows cities to require that information be available at sale.—Local governments around the state have had the power to use levy revenue to support essential services. Yet for years, local governments in King County were excluded by state law. This legislation removes that exclusion and restores flexibility with voter-approved levies.— Carbon dioxide is the most common greenhouse gas. But there are common chemicals far, far worse than carbon dioxide. The fluorinated refrigerant gases used in your air conditioners, heat pumps, and supermarkets have 2,000 to 4,000 times more global warming potential than carbon dioxide. This legislation will help recover, reclaim, and re-use these gases instead of venting them into our atmosphere.Contact Me