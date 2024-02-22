Travel the World with Collette - free presentation at the Senior Activity Center on March 4, 2024

Do you love to travel and explore new places? Do you want to experience the wonders of different cultures, cuisines, and landscapes?





Whether you prefer the coastal beauty of Canada, the exotic charm of Morocco, or the sunny warmth of Spain, Collette has something for everyone.



Collette is a family-owned and award-winning leader in travel, with over a century of experience in creating unforgettable journeys. Their inclusive tours provide you more value for your money and more of what makes travel special.









Discover the world with Collette! Join us for Toni Ray-Ingram’s presentation, followed by a discussion on March 4, 2024 from 10:00am – 11:00am at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center!



You'll enjoy more meals in local restaurants, carefully selected accommodations, and expert guides who will share their insights and stories. You'll also have the freedom to choose how you explore, with optional excursions and activities that suit your interests and preferences.









She will introduce you to some of their upcoming trips and tours that are sure to inspire your wanderlust.