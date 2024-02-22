ShoreLake Arts offers summer Youth Art camps
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Summer 2024 Arts Education lineup includes Youth Art Camps for elementary students and ArtLABs for middle and high school students taught by professional artists and experienced arts educators from our region’s diverse creative community in a fun and relaxed environment—perfect for summer!
Learn More & Enroll Today
ShoreLake Arts summer programs fill up quickly - We encourage interested families to enroll as soon as possible.
0 comments:
Post a Comment