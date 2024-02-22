King's High School cheer team wins a national championship

King’s High School Cheer Team

February 21, 2024 (SHORELINE, WA) – The King's High School Cheer Team has returned from the recent USA Spirit Nationals competition in Anaheim with a national championship trophy for 2024.

Stated Tingstad: "We could not be more honored and grateful to be recognized as National Champions by the United Spirit Association. I am so proud of this team in how they competed and represented King's High School throughout. It was humbling to feel the support of families that came to support our team. This has truly been an unforgettable experience for our team."





King's High School is a private Christian high school located in the Hillwood neighborhood of Shoreline.









King’s Cheer was participating in the national competition for the first time in a decade after having qualified recently at a regional competition. The three-day USA Nationals competition, hosted this year at the Anaheim Convention Center, is put on by the United Spirit Association, drawing qualifying high schools from all over the country.King’s Cheer, under the direction of Head Coach Emilie Tingstad and Assistant Coach Ashley O’Neil, ultimately would take home top honors in the Small Crowdleader Cheer Division and was announced as champions at the competition’s concluding awards ceremony.