After-school art classes for grades 1st-5th at Red Sky Gallery in LFP Town Center
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
|Art Adventures with Laura
Art Adventures with Laura is partnering with Red Sky Gallery to offer after-school art classes for grades 1st-5th at the Gallery location in Lake Forest Town Center.
This is a wonderful opportunity for young students to explore various art mediums and express their creativity.
Mixed Media, experimenting with watercolors and acrylics, and having fun will not only enhance their artistic skills, but also provide an enjoyable and enriching experience.
- Wednesdays from 4:30pm to 6:00pm, Monthly dues $105.00 per child
- March's schedule is March 6th, March 13th, and March 20th.
RSVP@www.artadventureswithlaura.com/events
0 comments:
Post a Comment