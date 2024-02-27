After-school art classes for grades 1st-5th at Red Sky Gallery in LFP Town Center

Art Adventures with Laura

Art Adventures with Laura is partnering with Red Sky Gallery to offer after-school art classes for grades 1st-5th at the Gallery location in Lake Forest Town Center.





This is a wonderful opportunity for young students to explore various art mediums and express their creativity.





Mixed Media, experimenting with watercolors and acrylics, and having fun will not only enhance their artistic skills, but also provide an enjoyable and enriching experience.



