Thursday, February 22, 2024

Lynnwood Regional Job Fair
March 27, 2024 from 4-7pm at Edmonds College Seaview Gym

There will be 64 employers attending this event and performing interviews on-site. 

Employers such as Amazon, USPS, American Water Damage Restoration, Alliance Nursing, Edmonds School District, Everhome Healthcare, FedEx, Sound Credit Union, Taco Time, Department of Corrections, and US Bank are some of the participating employers.

More information available here

Edmonds College Seaview Gym
19906 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, 98036, View Map



