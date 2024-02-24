Washington State Ferries offers 12 scholarships to become licensed deck officers

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Current cohort of maritime trainees
Photo courtesy Washington State Ferries

Washington State Ferries is thrilled to offer 12 scholarships a year to people interested in becoming a licensed deck officer as they address their crewing needs. 

In conjunction with the Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies, the two-year apprenticeship program includes 100% of the tuition for academic training and onboard experience, along with a daily stipend. 

The program is designed to open doors to candidates interested in becoming U.S. Coast Guard-licensed mates. No experience is required.


Posted by DKH at 1:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  