Washington State Ferries offers 12 scholarships to become licensed deck officers

Saturday, February 24, 2024
Washington State Ferries is thrilled to offer 12 scholarships a year to people interested in becoming a licensed deck officer as they address their crewing needs.
In conjunction with the Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies, the two-year apprenticeship program includes 100% of the tuition for academic training and onboard experience, along with a daily stipend.
The program is designed to open doors to candidates interested in becoming U.S. Coast Guard-licensed mates. No experience is required.
