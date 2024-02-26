Ada and the Engine opens Friday at the Driftwood Players in Edmonds

Monday, February 26, 2024

Edmonds Driftwood Players presents...
Ada and the Engine by Lauren Gunderson
Directed by Eric Bischoff
March 1-17, 2024 at the Wade James Theatre

As the British Industrial Revolution dawns, young Ada Byron Lovelace (daughter of the flamboyant and notorious Lord Byron) sees the boundless creative potential in the “analytic engines” of her friend and soulmate Charles Babbage, inventor of the first mechanical computer. 

Ada envisions a whole new world where art and information converge—a world she might not live to see. A music-laced story of love, friendship, and the edgiest dreams of the future. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this poignant pre-tech romance heralding the computer age.

ADA AND THE ENGINE is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLc, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)

March 1 - 17, 2024 at Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020
  • Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm
  • *A Saturday matinee performance has been added on 3/9
TICKETS: 
PURCHASE TICKETS!
  • Content Warning: this production contains some adult themes and is best suited for ages teen+
  • Lighting/Fog: Although there is no strobe effect, this production includes some rotating/moving light effects, as well as fog towards the end of the show.
Thank you to Fluke Corporation for sponsoring Ada and the Engine!


