Ada and the Engine opens Friday at the Driftwood Players in Edmonds

Edmonds Driftwood Players presents...

Ada and the Engine by Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Eric Bischoff

March 1-17, 2024 at the Wade James Theatre

As the British Industrial Revolution dawns, young Ada Byron Lovelace (daughter of the flamboyant and notorious Lord Byron) sees the boundless creative potential in the "analytic engines" of her friend and soulmate Charles Babbage, inventor of the first mechanical computer.





Ada envisions a whole new world where art and information converge—a world she might not live to see. A music-laced story of love, friendship, and the edgiest dreams of the future. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this poignant pre-tech romance heralding the computer age.



ADA AND THE ENGINE is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLc, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)



