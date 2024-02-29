Afternoon appointments available for blood drive Saturday at Shoreline Fire Safety Center

Bloodworks NW Mobile Van

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Richmond Beach Blood Drive Saturday! Richmond Beach Blood Drive Saturday!

Please make an appointment at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888.





Walk-ups will be accepted if there is an open spot; there is no waiting in the bloodmobile.





Most healthy adults are good candidates for donating blood; all potential donors are carefully screened for medications, travels and underlying health conditions that may result in a deferral to protect the blood supply.





16 and 17 year olds may donate, with written permission from a parent or guardian.





First time donors of all ages are needed; inviting and encouraging friends and family to donate together is the best way to expand the pool and have fun too.





Donating blood takes only an hour. Blood donations help accident victims, people battling cancer and other pernicious diseases, people needing surgery, and scientists doing important medical research.





The Bloodworks Northwest mobile unit will be at the Shoreline Fire Safety Center at the corner of Richmond Beach Road and 20th Ave NW from 10am to 4pm this Saturday, March 2, 2024.