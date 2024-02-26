Diggin' Shoreline Tool Sharpening and Tree Pruning event March 2, 2024

Monday, February 26, 2024

Grab those rusty pruners, loppers, shovels, and hoes, and head to Diggin’s perennially popular Tool Sharpening and Tree Pruning event led by Diggin’ board member and landscape professional John Ruby.

Saturday, March 2, 2024, 10am to noon. Location information will be sent to participants. 

Be sure to dress warmly and bring gloves as we’ll be sharpening tools outdoors, rain, snow, or shine!

Tour the homeowner’s garden where dwarf fruit trees and berries are artistically nestled among the perennial beds, see how easily you can incorporate fruits into your landscape.

Take part in the tree pruning demonstration and learn how to make selective cuts to maintain manageable trees and maximize fruit production.

Limited street parking available. Carpooling is encouraged. Please RSVP by Friday, March 1, so that we will be sure to have enough sharpening supplies and hot beverages on hand.

To let us know you’re coming, email info@digginshoreline.org, or call 206‑437‑9118. You may also use the convenient RSVP form on the Diggin’ Shoreline homepage at https://www.digginshoreline.org

Confirmations will be sent by email or phone.


