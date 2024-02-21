Honoring Christie True’s decades of achievements for environmental stewardship
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Current and former employees celebrated the achievements of Director Christie True, who recently completed her 39-year career at the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks.
Executive Constantine led a celebration at Brightwater Treatment Plant where staff renamed the Environmental Education Center in her honor, recognizing her contributions to protecting and restoring King County’s natural environment and inspiring a new generation of environmental stewards.
|In this photo, Christie True is center. 2nd from left is Gunars Sreibers, who oversaw construction of the Brightwater Tunnel from what is now Kayu Kayu Ac Park on Puget Sound along the length of Shoreline, through Lake Forest Park to Woodinville
The Education Center is located at 22505 WA-9, Woodinville, WA 98072.
