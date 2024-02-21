Shorewood High School Girls Golf Team begins practice on February 26, 2024

Shorewood girls are ready for the greens

Photo by Val Patrick

Shorewood High School Girls soon prepare for 'team golf & get ready to compete'! Shorewood High School Girls soon prepare for 'team golf & get ready to compete'!

Practices begin on February 26, 2024.





We typically think of golf as an 'individual sport', however, it's exciting to witness the energy & team spirit when rooting on a player to sink a putt for their team. No matter if you win or lose.





"Golf is many things, and it's also about the camaraderie of playing a sport they may play for a lifetime. We call that 'investing in youth sports" and 'growing the game'."

Golf teaches life skills: patience, confidence, honesty, perseverance, respect, courtesy and responsibility. Golf also offers: engagement with others, energizing them to learn something new, while exercising outdoors, and also - enriches their lives.



Shorewood HS has nine girls preparing for the team! It's going to be a fun spring!



Watch us bloom and grow!



-- Coach Val Patrick





