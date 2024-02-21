Shorewood High School Girls Golf Team begins practice on February 26, 2024
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
|Shorewood girls are ready for the greens
Photo by Val Patrick
Shorewood High School Girls soon prepare for 'team golf & get ready to compete'!
Practices begin on February 26, 2024.
We typically think of golf as an 'individual sport', however, it's exciting to witness the energy & team spirit when rooting on a player to sink a putt for their team. No matter if you win or lose.
"Golf is many things, and it's also about the camaraderie of playing a sport they may play for a lifetime.
We call that 'investing in youth sports" and 'growing the game'."
Golf teaches life skills: patience, confidence, honesty, perseverance, respect, courtesy and responsibility. Golf also offers: engagement with others, energizing them to learn something new, while exercising outdoors, and also - enriches their lives.
Shorewood HS has nine girls preparing for the team! It's going to be a fun spring!
Watch us bloom and grow!
-- Coach Val Patrick
